Huma Qureshi is an actress par excellence. The diva has given Bollywood some of the most daring, bold and unconventional characters. From her role in Gangs of Wasseypur to her latest – Double XL, Huma has always done parts that are out-of-the-box. So it does come as a surprise when netizens decide to focus more on her physical aspects than her acting chops.

Gets trolled

Huma Qureshi attended an event in Mumbai last night. The actress looked gorgeous in a black cut-out outfit. However, many on social media were quick to body shame the actress. "Can sumone pls tell me how I can alsoll become an actress as weight is not an issue I have realised after watching many videos of Huma Qureshi," wrote one user. "Isko gym jaane ki bhot jarurat instead of award show (she needs to go to the gym)," wrote another user.

"Acting chorkar pahlwani shuru kardi shayad (has she quit acting and started wrestling)," came another comment. "Didi saree pehnna to bhool hi gyin (didi forgot to wear saree," was one more comment on the picture.

Huma on being body shamed

Huma has always been vocal about being body shamed and how it erodes one's self confidence upto a certain point. The diva added that she gets body shamed by people from the industry as well. "I got rejected due to weight and in a review of my film, someone wrote, 'Huma adds too much weight to be a mainstream leading lady'," Huma had once said in an interview.