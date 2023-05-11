Gone are the days when it was said that two actors couldn't be friends in Bollywood. Of late, we have seen actresses as well as actors and directors being thick friends and have often stood with each other in times of crisis, friendship in Bollywood is just not merely limited to parties, Instagram selfies and paparazzi spotting, from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Orry, and Janhvi among others.

Recently, at the screening of Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma. Sonakshi's best friends Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi also graced their presence.

During photo ops, Huma and Sonakshi shelled out major BFF goals ever since they starred in a movie last year. At the Dahaad screening, Huma and Sonakshi showered each other with hugs and kisses.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts after paps request for one more kiss from Huma Qureshi

In fact, while Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi were exchanging hugs, Huma planted a kiss on Sonakshi's cheeks and then the paparazzi told Huma to kiss Sonakshi once more. To Sonakshi said, Mujhe itni puppy nahi chahiye (I don't want so many kisses).

Huma gets trolled for a bold outfit

Huma Qureshi who has time and again proved her acting mettle. The actress is often seen experimenting with her sartorial choices and is often seen in bold outfits. The actress was once again spotted in a rather bold outfit. Huma amped up the glam quotient in a grey-coloured braless and deep plunging neckline and she accessorized her look with metallic earrings and rings.

The actress made heads turn with her oomph factor. However, the actor's bold look didn't go down well with the netizens. As soon as the video from the screening surfaced on the internet, netizens fat-shamed the actor.

About Dahaad is an upcoming crime drama series that features Sonakshi Sinha essaying the role of a sub-inspector on the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer, played by Vijay Varma. The serial killer is responsible for the deaths of 27 women. The series is set in a small village in Rajasthan. Dahaad will premiere on May 12 on Prime Video. The show's screening was held last night in Mumbai that saw the presence of Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and several others.