Celebrities and fans have an unbreakable bond, it's the fans who can make or break a star. However, there are times when fans see their favourite stars, singers or performances and tend to get overwhelmed, and often try to mob their favourite singers, or actors and throng them to click selfies.

Of late, we have come across several encounters wherein fans have hovered over the actor without their consent and the celebs have handled it like a pro.

Let's take a look at singers, actors and their unusual and shocking fan encounters

Arijit Singh

On Sunday, singer Arijit Singh performed live at Aurangabad, Maharashtra where he got injured when a fan pulled his hand. Reportedly, he was interacting with the audience when the incident occurred.

A video from the event has surfaced where Arijit is seen schooling the fan with utmost patience

Here's what happened

It so happened the singer got injured while he tried to pull his hand.", My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand," the singer said on stage. The video from the concert has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the singer. Arijit told the fan politely, "If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun. It's as simple as that. You're pulling me like that. My hand is shaking. Should I leave?" The crowd responded with a loud "no." Meanwhile, the fan who pulled the singer's hand apologized to Arijit Singh multiple times. Arijit Singh added, "You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand."

The audience member who pulled Arijit Singh's hand during the concert said that he was coming to the front so she just took his hand. The singer replied, "Obviously I'll come in front of everybody na. I love everybody here. I will go to everybody."

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur who is basking in the success of The Night Manager, garners a huge fan following. During the screening of The Night Manager in Mumbai's suburban theatres, while making an exit, the actor had a rather unusual fan encounter. In a video that is doing the rounds, the actor was happily seen posing with his female fans when one of his female fans tried to kiss Aditya. She was seen trying to wrap her arms around the actor (who seems a bit uncomfortable) and hold his face. However, the actor gracefully tried to handle the situation.

Not creating any scene, Aditya Roy Kapur simply removed her hand around his neck, but she did kiss Aditya's hand. The actor couldn't help but smile.

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the next season of The Night Manager, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala.

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam was manhandled and one of his aides was thrown off the stage allegedly when fans clamoured for selfies at a music festival in Mumbai when Sonu Nigam was climbing down the stage after his live performance.

His aide, who suffered minor injuries, received basic treatment at a hospital and was discharged.

Later, a case was filed for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt, police said.

Katy Perry

In the year 2015, Katy Perry at a concert in Brazil called one of her fans on stage, however, things got 'friendly' very quickly! The fan tried to kiss the singer. The video was on YouTube.

"She's kissing my neck," Katy can be heard telling the crowd in a video that was posted to YouTube. "You are high..... She's rolling!"

The girl, who appeared to be completely out of it, then proceeded to grope the star's boobs and pat her bum before leaving the stage.

Katy -handled the awkward situation like a pro.