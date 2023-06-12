Congratulations are in order as Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Ira Trivedi shared the first pictures from her wedding.

After exchanging vows in Mumbai, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. From Aamir Khan to his son Junaid, Hrithik Roshan, Saba, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Carry Minati, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani, Kirti Kharbanda- Pulkit Samrat among others attended the reception.

Most of the B'town stars opted for traditional attires, while B'town hunks like Kartik, Hrithik, and Junaid opted for suits.

Huma, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal come pose for paparazzi

However, once again, Huma Qureshi who has always faced the wrath of trolls, yet again faced backlash for her outfit, a few netizens body-shamed and fat-shamed her.

For the night, Huma opted for a flowery blue traditional outfit. While Sonakshi wore a red outfit with off white dupatta and Zaheer looked dapper in a black suit.

Huma along with Sonakshi and Zaheer posed for the paparazzi, all three smiled and waved at the paps.

However, netizens were not pleased with Huma's dressing sense and trolled her mercilessly.

They lauded Sonakshi for her grace and charm.

A user wrote, "They look like twins...both need to hit the gym!

Another mentioned, "Huma ... dupatta se price tag nikalna bhul gae" (Huma forgot to remove the price tag of the dupatta

The third one mentioned, "Didi diet kyun ni karti" (Why doesn't she diet?)

Madhu Mantena's relationship

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba but they got divorced in 2019. Before Masaba, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.