Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan often greets his fans from the balcony of his bungalow Mannat. Be it his birthday, Eid or on the eve of the release of his film. On Saturday evening, SRK surprised his fans waiting anxiously for hours just to see a glimpse of him. The actor waved to his fans and also gave them flying kisses, made salaam and namaste gestures did a hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

And how can Shah Rukh Khan greet his fans without his iconic pose, of spreading his arms wide, he did that as well.

Check out the video here:

The reason why SRK greeted his fans today

The reason SRK made a Suprise visit for his fans on his balcony is that it's the television premiere of his film Pathaan.

Star Gold unites Fans to create a Guinness World Record to celebrate the World TV Premiere of Pathaan on #StarGold Sun, 18th June, 8 pm. #PathaanOnStarGold pic.twitter.com/Z7yHj8TNue — Star Gold (@StarGoldIndia) June 10, 2023

SRK dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan and gives flying kisses as he greets his fans outside Mannat

Seeing SRK vibing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, giving flying kisses, fans began cheering and shouting his name and some even danced in joy at the Bandstand.

What did SRK opt for?

In the videos and photos that have now gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a D'Yavol hoodie in white and blue jeans, looking handsome as ever. The brand is owned by his son Aryan Khan.

Earlier in the day, a troupe of dancers was seen performing the film's songs, wearing T-shirts promoting the film's release on Star Gold.

For the unversed, SRK-Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally. The film also had Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

SRK's upcoming releases

This is the first time SRK has teamed up with South mega director Atlee for Jawan, which also has a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. He will next be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.