Kannada actor Rocking Star Yash became an overnight sensation among the audience with his character Rocky Bhai, an angry young man in KGF Chapter 1. The actor's characterisation was heavily based on 70's movies that featured Amitabh Bachchan.

Yash's intense look in KGF has been a major highlight wherein he sports a long beard with long hair. The makers always loved the essence of the 70s and wanted to create the same magic on the big screen with KGF's Rocky Bhai.

The research team kept looking for extensive details and took inspiration from an array of characters of Amitabh Bachchan from his movies such as Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zanjeer, Kaala Patthar and much more. The seed of thought was how the makers felt that Hindi cinema was not really the same as its earlier charm. This inspiration was best suited for KGF, which was a Pan-India release.

Yash has certainly put in immense hard work in the film and has delivered a praiseworthy performance as Rocky Bhai who runs and rules the Mafia of the Kolar Gold Fields in chapter one. Even in the songs, Yash was seen donning a rustic and raw look as everyone sings praises of the mafia king and essayed the role of 'Angry Young Man' with perfection.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the second installment of KGF in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as 'Rocky'. KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release on October 23, this year.