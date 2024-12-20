The KGF series is one of the best series and has set many records in the Indian Film Industry. The KGF: Chapter 1 was released in 2018, the film was seen by many in the theatres and was getting good reviews. The film was liked by many. The film revolves around the main antagonist- Rocky who was played by 'Rocking Star' Yash.

The plot of the film is a revenge action drama. Mumbai's local goon Rocky, dreams of conquering the entire Mumbai city and as he keeps working on it and is sent to the Kolar mines on the condition of capturing Mumbai. He finds out many things were going wrong there and hence plans to find out the odd happenings. It basically shows the rise of a person. The movie is filled with many crazy elevation scenes and mind-blowing action sequences.

While the antagonist in this movie, called Garuda, grabbed many's attention. He was seen as a powerful, violent antagonist. Even his acting was impactful. But, do you know who he is in real life?

The character Garuda was played by Ramachandra Raju, who is the personal bodyguard of none other than Rocking Star Yash. He worked with Rocking Star for more than 12 years. He, in fact, left his full-time job in a construction company just to be with Yash. He was always passionate about acting, he got the chance to play this role because of Prashant Neel. He noticed Ramachandra Raju while narrating the script to Yash.

Prashant thought the role would suit him perfectly, hence, he roped him into the mighty project. For a year, he was sent to workshops where he could get trained for the role. As he had to be perfect to play the character. The antagonist should suit the screenplay perfectly, so he was given training for that.

Post-release, he became the show-stopper, and his acting impressed many in the nation. His style, presence and mainly physique attracted many. Later, in many interviews, he stated how KGF gave him life and is thankful for the role of the director Prashanth Neel.

The actor apart from KGF is seen in many recent films. Like, Sulthaan, Bagheera, Salaar part 1- Ceasefire and many others.