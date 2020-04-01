If you are 90s kis, you will never forget how Raveena Tandon had set fire in the industry with her sensuous rain dance draped in a yellow saree in Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the iconic and sensuous song from 1994 thriller Mohra. But did you know that Raveena was on her periods while she was shooting for the song.

In her recent interview to Pinkvilla, Raveena said that it was tough shooting for the song barefoot as she they were shooting at a contruction site where nails and stones were lying around.

She also revealed that she had cough and fever after she got drenched in the cold water which was drawn from the building's tank. She was treated with honey and ginger on the sets.

Speaking about the difficulties she faced, Raveena further said that her knees were bruised as she had to sat on them in one of the dancing moves. The saree was so thin that it did nothing to protect her knees.

Raveena further revealed that she was chumming (term used to describe a woman's menstrual cycle) during the shoot and had no idea how did she pull the shoot off and even managed to look sensuous on screen.

The song is still etched in everyone's heart and you just can't imagine Tip Tip Barsa Paani without having Raveena in it.

Akshay Kumar is all set to recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani, which was originally picturised on him and Raveena Tandon, in Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi. But unfortunately Raveena won't be a part of the recreated version this time around.

The film's lead actress Katrina Kaif would be stepping into Raveena's shoes for the sensuous number and fans have been having mixed feelings about the recreated version.