Priyanka Chopra lost her father Ashok Chopra who died in 2013 after his long battle with cancer. The actress had shared a very close bond with her father and has also got a tattoo 'Daddy's lil girl' on her wrist written in her father's handwriting. And while Priyanka continues to remember him, she recently revealed that her father was strictly against her wearing tight clothes.

She revealed that she was a 12-year-old kid when she left her home and went to school in US. When she came back, she was almost a woman who was 16-year-old. Her father didn't know how to handle the situation since he was away from her all those years of growing up.

Talking about how her progressive father suddenly imposing restrictions on her, Priyanka Chopra revealed in the May issue of UK's Tatler magazine, "I'd left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks."

Priyanka further added that her father had put bars on the window when boys had started following her during her mid-teens. "We had a big clash of egos," she said.

My father was my best friend

She also revealed that no matter what, her equation with her father was that of best friends and not just a parent and child relationship. "No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won't judge you, I will be always be in your corner. I'll always be on your team," Priyanka recalled her father's words.

When Priyanka was asked about her fascination of studying in the US, she replied, "I was fascinated by the high schools in America, where they had lockers and no uniforms, and girls were wearing make-up and shaving their legs and having their eyebrows done in 8th grade."