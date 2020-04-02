Well, this might come as a shock to many but yes, Kriti Kulhari is married! The actress who impressed us all with her hard-hitting acting in Pink as Taapsee Pannu's close aide and as the tough pilot in Uri: The Surgical Strike, is married. In fact, the diva has been married for four years now. This comes as a surprise as the actress, who is exceptionally gorgeous, happens to have a humongous fan following.

In an interview with TOI, the Mission Mangal actress opened up about her marital status and her husband. Giving the reason why people don't know about her marital status, Kriti also said that because she was not famous earlier, people were not taking interest in her or in her life. And ever since she has been able to make a place for herself on the big screen with some good roles, people have been wanting to know her more and better.

Actress clarifies

"Even the media didn't know for a while that I was married. And that's primarily because I wasn't big enough (star) for people to be interested in knowing whether I'm married or not. I got very well known post 'Pink' and I got married 3-4 months before 'Pink' released. And also, I'm somebody who would not reveal too much about my personal life," Kriti told the daily.

"Now that people are interested to know about me, I do share it whenever I can. I think my husband also is a very private person; he's much more private than I am and so he doesn't like me posting pictures. Some fans also keep asking me to post pictures with my husband but guys it's very tough for me to keep this man next to me and click a selfie, so I'll share what I can when I can," she further added.

Kriti has had quite a journey in the industry so far. Though she had done several films earlier too, she only got noticed with her brilliant act in Pink. With films like Blackmail, Uri and Mission Mangal; the actress has managed to strike a bond with the audience.