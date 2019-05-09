Actress Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in two extremely appreciated Projects URI: The Surgical Strike and Amazon's Four More Shorts Please, is shooting back to back for her upcoming projects.

"After wrapping the promotions of URI and Four More Shots Please, Kirti immediately got into promotions of her first ever short film Maya, for which she received Best Actor (Female) Award in the short film category of Filmfare awards. Soon after that, she rushed to Rajasthan and completed the shoot for Netflix' series Bard of the Blood. She also shot her next untitled film where she plays a musician in Rajasthan, and is currently shooting for another series in Mumbai. Kirti will start shooting for her next project, and promote Mission Mangal in July which is slated to release on August 15, 2019. It is definitely a busy year for Kirti," a source said.

Kirti is happy that this year has been a busy one for her. "2019 started on a very good note with URI: The Surgical Strike and I have been shooting and promoting different projects since then. An actor's happiness is definitely on the sets and so is mine. I am extremely happy that 2019 has treated me so well, I look forward to a busy year and can't wait for audiences reactions for all my upcoming projects," Kirti said.