Actor Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in two extremely appreciated projects URI: The Surgical Strike and Amazon Prime's Four More Shorts Please, is one of the very few actors who has projects on both the mediums that is the Feature Films as well as OTT Platforms.

Kirti who made her short film debut this year with Maya, also won a Filmfare award for best actress in the short film category.

Kirti Kulhari recently wrapped the shoot of Netflix's Bard of Blood in Rajasthan, and she also started filming for another untitled film where she will be seen playing a musician. Apart from this she has a big release-Mission Mangal this independence day and also a few more interesting projects that are yet to be announced.

Kirti says, "For me content is the king. I sign up to the projects that I feel have great content and thus length of the role doesn't bother me. I am blessed that I got to be a part of some such amazing projects and I hope audiences like my upcoming projects as well."