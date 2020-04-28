National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee doesn't need any introductions. The ace actor will always be remembered for his glorious contribution to Hindi films and going beyond the stereotypical roles for leading men in the industry. However, nothing is known about Manoj Bajpayee's personal life, in comparison to his professional life.

Do you know the actor is married and has a lovely daughter. And in fact, you would be surprised to know that the actor has married an actress. The actress was seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fiza and Bobby Deol in Qareeb. Yes, you guessed it right. Manoj Bajpayee fell-in-love with actress Neha and tied-the-knot soon after. There are several celebs we have no idea have been married and for long. Pink and Uri actor Kirti Kulhari is also one such actress.

"Manoj and I have known each other for 10 years. I met him right after Kareeb was released. And since then we've been together. We're individuals and yet a compatible couple. Manoj and I understand each other well. We do not mix our professional and personal lives. We have a very healthy relationship. Manoj and I don't need to socialise or go out to feel happy. We share long evenings of tea, silences and warm vibes right in our house. Nothing gives us more joy than to be together in our house," Neha, who was earlier named Shabana Raza had once said in an interview.

Kirti Kulhari: Kirti's marital status remained hidden until recently."Even the media didn't know for a while that I was married. And that's primarily because I wasn't big enough (star) for people to be interested in knowing whether I'm married or not. I got very well known post 'Pink' and I got married 3-4 months before 'Pink' released. And also, I'm somebody who would not reveal too much about my personal life," Kirti told TOI.

Diljit Dosanjh: It might come as a surprise to many to see Diljit's name in here. The fact remains that Diljit is married but has never spoken it and more often than not, seems to be avoiding the topic. A TOI report states that things have not exactly been well in his paradise and the couple has been having some issues. The report also states that it's the communication gap and Diljit's super-hectic schedule after he has shifted to Mumbai that's becoming a problem between the two.

Arijit Singh: Though Arijit's marital life never made it to the headlines, it recently came to the limelight that the singer apparently has tied the knot twice. As per reports, the singer had first tied the knot with a reality show contestant but, their wedding didn't last long. Many years later in 2014, Singh, tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony with his childhood sweetheart Koel Roy.