Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine with his films, latest being Luka Chuppi, doing well at the box office. But did you know he had made his mother upset during his initial days with an onscreen kiss?

In an old interview to Biscoot.com, Kartik had said that his mother was so upset to see him kissing his co-actress Nushrat Bharucha in the film Akaash Vani that she ended up crying. He further said that even his grandmother was unhappy about his kissing scene.

Kartik had added that they were angry because first he left his studies mid-way to enter Bollywood, and then he was kissing girls onscreen.

Nonetheless, things must have changed now as Kartik is climbing his success ladder swiftly, and it appears that the actor is here to stay. Kartik's latest release Luka Chuppi received positive response from the audience on its opening day.

The movie raked in Rs 8.01 crore at the Indian box office on first day, and has emerged his highest opener till date. His other films Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had collected Rs 6.80 crore and Rs 6.42 crore respectively.

With strong word of mouth, Luka Chuppi that also features Kriti Sanon is likely to witness good growth in its business over the weekend.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is based on the concept of live-in relationship, and the societal taboo associated with it. Apart from Kartik and Krti, Luka Chuppi features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and others in key roles.