Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan have starred together in any movie despite their massive stardom. However, fans could have had seen them together had the Khiladi star was selected for a role in Aamir Khan's movie.

The 1992 superhit movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar saw Aamir in the lead role while Deepak Tijori played the main antagonist. Surprisingly, Akshay had auditioned for the character of the main antagonist but unfortunately was rejected by director Mansoor Khan. In fact, Akshay had taken the test in Aamir's house.

The shocking revelation was made by choreographer-director Farah Khan, who was the casting director of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, revealed at JIO MAMI 18th Mumbai International Film Festival.

"Mansoor has forgotten that I was the in-charge of casting as well. There were many actors who were tested for this film. Yes, Akshay Kumar had tested for the film and Nagma was already fixed for the movie. Akshay had given the test in Aamir's garden," Mid-Day quoted Farah as saying.

Apparently, Aamir wasn't aware of the Good Newzz star's audition and hence expressed shock at Farah's revelation at the event. It was then that Farah said, "It wasn't your role, but Deepak Tijori's" adding that Mansoor had rejected Akshay.

Cut to the present day, Aamir turned 55 on March 14 and every year he keeps up the tradition of celebrating his birthday with the press at his residence in Bandra. His birthday celebrations with media would always be a grand affair followed by the actor greeting his fans outside his residence. However, this year, the Lal Singh Chhaddha actor didn't entertain the media, instead, he took safety measures by not gathering the crowd at his residence owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Akshay recently made a huge contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to support India's war against COVID-19. He also set an example to other celebrities after he joined the campaign #DilSeThankYou as a vote of thanks to all those trying to keep us safe. #DilSeThankYou begun as an online campaign to express gratitude to our health workers and those contributing towards fighting the pandemic.

On the professional front, the Kesari actor's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release on March 24, has been postponed for an indefinite period of time. In Sooryavanshi, actor Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif.