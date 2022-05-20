The veteran actress might have been away from the spotlight for several decades now, but the craze around her has still not faded. Mumtaz and her husband, Mayur Madhvani have been married for almost five decades.

Prior to Madhvani, Mumtaz was linked with Rajesh Khanna too. The Khilona actress herself had revealed that she had a romantic relationship with Shammi Kapoor before she got married.

In an interview with a leading website, Mumtaz revealed that both she and her husband had extramarital affairs. She, however, added that the affairs were short-term and didn't mean anything. She revealed that her husband had developed a liking for a girl but was forthright about it and herself told Mumtaz.

On husband's extramarital affair

"It's quite common for men to have affairs through the backdoor. My husband didn't have any... except one. I respect him because he himself told me about it. He confided that he'd developed a liking for a girl in the US. He was born and brought up in America. But he insisted, 'Mumtaz, you're my wife. I love you and will always love you. I will never leave you.' The problem arose because I was a little ziddi (stubborn), thodi nakchadi (difficult) thi. But today, it's a forgotten story. Maaf toh zindagi mein ek baar Khuda bhi karta hai. I live like a queen. My husband has never kept me wanting for anything," she told Pinkvilla.

On her own affair

Talking about how she too got swayed away after the episode, Mumtaz added, "Honestly, after the episode, I began feeling lonely. Main thodi rubabwali (headstrong) thi. I felt hurt. So, I flew down to India. When you're amidst thorns and someone comes along with a rose, you do get carried away. But it was nothing serious. Just a temporary phase, which ended soon."