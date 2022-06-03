Akshay Kumar is at the target of netizens once again. The actor, who is busy promoting Samrat Prithviraj along with Manushi Chillar, has sent social media into a tizzy with his latest statement. The actor said in an interview that he doesn't remember reading much about Samrat Prithviraj in textbooks. He also mentioned how a lot is written and said about Britishers and Mughals but not our Indian rulers and warriors.

What exactly did he say?

"Because nobody is there to write it in our history book. It should be written about," Akshay said in an interview. He added that he hasn't read about Samrat Prithviraj. "I would like to appeal to the Education Minister and haath jod ke prarthna karna chahta hoon to see if we can look into this matter and see if we can change it, we can balance it. I am not saying we should not know about Mughals but balance it out. Know about our kings also, they were great too."

What netizens feel

"Clearly @akshaykumar never went to school in India or studied from NCERT textbooks. He must have been tutored in RSS shakhas," said a user.

"I think he needs to read NCERT history books, especially class 7," another user said. "Did you go to school uncle?" asked a netizen.

"There is a whole chapter on Prithviraj Chauhan in 7th standard NCERT. Much like many other Indian Kings whom we have studied about in school. A cursory look into the NCERT history books might help you recognise those facts," a social media user said.

"I am sure he hasn't studied anything during his school days . Specially history ....#akshaykumar #PrithvirajChauhan," said another.