Vishal Krishna got engaged to Hyderabad-based girl Anisha Alla in March 2019 and the couple was supposed to tie the knot later this year, but it now looks like they are not in a mood for marriage. In fact, rumours say that they have called off their engagement.

Of late, there have been rumours of Vishal's relationship with Anisha over some issues between them. The speculations gain strength after she apparently removed all his photos from her Instagram account.

Anisha had announced the news earlier this year about their relationship on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of her with Vishal and wrote, "To the start of something new. Thank you all for everything you've done; Been a part of my growth, my learning, my observations, my inspiration, my truth, my hurt, my strength, my reason or all that has brought me to where I am today, who I am today.

Soon enough, I will be on a new journey and I yearn to live up to all of my dreams and goals and the challenges I have put up for myself.

I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart.

I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value. [sic]"

This post has also been removed.

However, some reports say that Vishal and Anisha have postponed their wedding, but their relationship is not broken as reported by a section of media. Currently, she is spending time with him in a foreign country on the sets of his upcoming film Action.

Sources close to Vishal have told a website that the couple would announce their wedding soon.