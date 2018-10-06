Popular UFO researcher Scott C Waring has claimed to have spotted a spaceship shooting out from the side of the sun. Even though there are no manmade materials that could withstand the heat of the sun, Waring suggests that aliens might have developed such advanced technology which will help them travel through the sun.

Scott C Waring found the UFO after analyzing images taken by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite. On his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring argued that the UFO spotted near the sun is roughly the same size as of the earth.

"The objects luminosity indicates that its not the same material seen on the surface of the Sun since no white glowing surface areas exist, only yellow. The UFO is huge since the Sun is 109 times the diameter of the Earth, this UFO is an exact match in size, and yet it shot away so fast that it was not captured on any other photos. That is a mystery unless it quickly accelerated to light or faster than light speed then that's called alien technology," Waring wrote on his website.

This is not the first time that Scott Waring is uploading pictures and videos featuring strange UFO events. Last week, Scott C Waring released images of a triangular-shaped craft flying very near to the International Space Station. As per Waring, the object spotted near the ISS could be either a secret military vessel or an alien scoutship.

Conspiracy theorists including Scott Waring strongly believe alien life is a reality, and governments all around the world are well aware of its existence. They even allege that governments are covering up facts about alien life fearing public panic.

Even though extraterrestrial buffs are convinced about the claims made by Scott C Waring, experts argue that these UFOs are actually the result of lens flares.