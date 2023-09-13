Actress Nayanthara has done an amazing job in Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan," which hit the screens on September 7th and is directed by Atlee. The film marks a significant milestone in Nayanthara's career, with her co-starring alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom she has often cited as her favourite actor.

However, if reports are to be believed, another well-known actress was initially considered for the role that eventually went to Nayanthara. That actress happens to be Nayanthara's co-star from "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal," Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was reportedly offered the opportunity to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in "Jawan," a role that she ultimately declined. It is speculated that Samantha's decision to turn down the offer may have been influenced by her desire to start a family with her then-husband Naga Chaitanya, as this offer was made back in 2019.

While there hasn't been an official confirmation regarding Samantha's reasons for rejecting "Jawan" or even if she was offered the role, it's not a stretch to consider this possibility. Samantha shares a strong professional relationship with the film's director, Atlee, having worked together on two highly successful projects. In 2016, they collaborated on "Theri" alongside Thalapathy Vijay, followed by the even more successful "Mersal."

Although Samantha couldn't be a part of "Jawan," fans can still look forward to her latest release, the romantic comedy film "Kushi," which co-stars Vijay Deverakonda. "Kushi," directed by Shiva Nirvana, hit theatres on September 1, just six days ahead of the release of "Jawan." Both films are generating significant buzz, and audiences are eager to see how they perform at the box office.