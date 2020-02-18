Is BJP against Vijay? Is the saffron party targeting the actor? If yes, for what? These are the common questions that come to the minds of Kollywood cine-goers in the recent years. The comments of the state Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and the recent Income Tax raids on the actor's residence have also made people wonder why he is being singled out.

Radha Ravi Backs Vijay

Actor and party hopper Radha Ravi, who has now joined the BJP, has denied the reports on Vijay being targeted by his party. The actor-turned-politician has said that the raid was a routine procedure followed by the Income Tax department on popular and influential people in society.

Radha Ravi says that he would be the first person to stand by Vijay, who is busy with his upcoming movie Master, if someone stalls the shooting of his film. A bunch of people claiming to be the party workers of BJP protested outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) recently, demanding the authorities to revoke the permission granted for the shooting in the said spot.

BJP's Past Comments

When the 67-year old was reminded about BJP TN President H Raja's past comments on Thalapathy, he underplayed the issue by stating that such things are common in politics and Raja's comments should not be taken seriously.

H Raja had shared Vijay's alleged voter's ID on social media a few years ago to highlight the religion of the actor. The dialogues on digital India and GST in Mersal had upset the national party.

Is Vijay anti-BJP?

"Vijay is not against BJP. Has he ever said that I am against BJP and will support the DMK? He has not opened up on the issue and we will discuss about it once he confirms his intentions," Radha Ravi states, recalling unnecessary debates on Rajinikanth entering politics.

"Rajinikanth sir has been telling that he will foray into politics. We are tired of talking about it," Ravi claims. Nonetheless, he questions the intentions of Dayanidhi Maran dragging Rajini and Vijay's names in the parliament.

When asked about producer-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin entering politics, Ravi said, "He seems to have entered politics in hurry. Stalin was groomed by Kalaignar for decades, before giving the mantle of the party,"