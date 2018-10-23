Sushant Singh Rajput's co-actress Sanjana Sanghi has responded to the allegations of him sexually harassing and misbehaving with her on the sets of Kizie Aur Manny.

The newcomer took to Twitter and rubbished the allegations. In a statement, Sanjana clearly said that no such incident happened on the sets of the film.

"On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehavior on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures," she said in the statement.

Earlier, there were some reports claiming that Sushant had made the actress uncomfortable on the sets of the movie with his alleged flirtatious behaviour. Reports had also stated that Sanjana had complained about it to director Mukesh Chhabra, who allegedly did not pay any attention. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, many people targeted the actor on social media and accused him of sexual harassment.

While Chhabra had rubbished the reports, Sushant had also shared screenshots of his text messages with Sanjana, proving that there was no misbehaviour of any sort. Now, with Sanjana herself denying the accusations, it is clear that those were all baseless rumours.

The #MeToo movement has been making huge noise on social media as several big celebrities have been brought under the scanner. Popular B-Town personalities like Anu Malik, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath and many others have been accused of sexual harassment.