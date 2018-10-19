There were reports on October 18 that Twitter had deleted the blue tick from the handle of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput following allegations of sexual misconduct. The actor has denied it saying his Twitter verification sign has been gone since September 5 after he deactivated his account following hacking.

"And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter 'blue tick' to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to," tweeted Sushant Singh Rajput.

After reports of sexual harassment emerged, Sushant Singh Rajput had on October 18 tweeted pictures of his chat on a messenger with Sanjana Sanghi, showing how friendly they were and that all was well.

In a fresh tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput has posted pictures of the same chat, but with a different message. His earlier message on Twitter with the pictures has been deleted!

The deleted post of Sushant Singh Rajput read, "The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide."

Sushant Singh Rajput's two new posts are with the same message, "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2)".

Take a look at his tweets:

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Kizie Aur Manny, has been caught in the #MeToo scandal with sexual harassment allegations against him as a casting director.

While Mukesh Chhabra has made himself available for an internal complaints committee enquiry into the matter by his company Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company, he has been suspended as director of Kizie Aur Manny by producers Fox Star Studios.

Mukesh Chhabra had shown his support to Sushant Singh Rajput in the Sanjana Sanghi matter, saying on Twitter, "I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it."