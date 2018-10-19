Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had turned director with Fox Star Studios' film Kizie Aur Manny, has been sacked from his position. The development comes after Chhabra was accused of sexual harassment by at least four women. Casting director Vicky Sidana has also been accused of the same.

Fox Star Hindi issued a statement via Twitter about suspending the services of Mukesh Chhabra from Kizie Aur Manny, keeping in mind the company policies. Read the full statement here:

After the #MeToo scandal, Mukesh Chhabra and his company Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company had sent two letters to Mid-Day, the tabloid that first published the article on sexual harassment by the casting director.

Denying the allegations and saying that the company always had an internal complaints committee (ICC) in place for such matters, Mukesh Chhabra urged the daily to reveal its source and the name of the survivor/s so that their ICC can conduct a proper investigation and take swift action.

The suspension of Mukesh Chhabra as director of Kizei Aur Manny comes in the wake of his support for the movie's lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been in the news for getting over-friendly with co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Mukesh Chhabra had denied any such incident took place between Sushant and Sanjana, saying on Twitter, "I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it."

Sushant Singh Rajput had tweeted friendly chats with Sanjana Singh to defend himself. He said on Twitter, "The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide."

Sushant has now deleted the original tweeted and posted the same chat pictures with the message, "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2)"

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

The fate of Kizie Aur Manny, the remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, is not known yet.