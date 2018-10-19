The Me Too movement in Bollywood took a new turn on October 18 when Twitter 'unverified' the account of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after sexual misconduct rumours with his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

The rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput's behaviour on the sets of the Mukesh Chhabra film first appeared in a blind item a few months ago, wherein it was stated that the heroine of a film even complained to her mother and the director about the lead actor. Soon after, Mukesh Chhabra, who himself has been accused of sexual harassment in the capacity of a casting director, denied that Sushant misbehaved with Sanjana Sanghi.

Twitter has taken stern action and 'unverified' Sushant Singh Rajput's account, removing the 'blue tick' on his Twitter handle in the process. Sushant Singh Rajput didn't take too kindly to this development and tweeted screenshots of his chats with Sanjana Sanghi about work, which show how friendly she is with him.

"The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide," said Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet. Take a look.

The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide. pic.twitter.com/9e65MH1VVB — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 18, 2018

Mukesh Chhabra retweeted Sushant Singh Rajput's post, standing by the actor with the words, "I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it."

Sanjana had shared a picture from the sets of the film on Instagram in July 2018, a repost from Fox Star Hindi.

Mukesh Chhabra's casting company had also issued a statement on Twitter after the sexual harassment charges against him. Read his tweet here:

The Kizie Aur Manny shoot has reportedly been delayed due to Sushant's behaviour. Kizie Aur Manny is the remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, based on a book of the same name. The fate of Kizie Aur Manny is not known now.