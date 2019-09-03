Saaho's long runtime has bored the audience with unrequired scenes and abrupt transitions. But is it just the audience who think that the film is too long or do the makers have an opinion about it too?

Let us reveal to you that SS Rajamouli, who watched the film before the release, had asked Prabhas and director Sujeeth to trim down the film. But seems like the makers chose to ignore the suggestion.

Prabhas had said in a few interviews that Rajamouli watched the trailer of Saaho. But the latter never gave a statement about the film. Well, we understand that he is busy with RRR. But fans have been waiting to see what he had to say about Prabhas and the film.

Did he intentionally not say anything because he already knew the kind of response it is going to garner from the audience? It is shocking that Rajamouli has not supported his 'Baahubali' star and fans are eager to know the reason behind this.

According to reports, the makers have decided to trim the film a little and cut all the unnecessary scenes. Makers think that the edited version would attract more audience to the theatres. So very soon, a trimmed version of the film is going to be screened in the theatres.