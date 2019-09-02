Prabhas' ambitious multilingual movie Saaho has failed to set the Kollywood box office on fire like in other centres. The film was released in three versions across Tamil Nadu on 30 August and has made an average collection in centres only in a few centres, while in many centres it could not attract cine-goers in big numbers.

In the first weekend, Saaho, which is distributed by SPI Cinemas in Tamil Nadu, is estimated to have earned a little over Rs 9 crore in three days. As per the trade reports, the Tamil and Telugu versions have almost done equal business with the Hindi version making below-average collection.

On the first day, the multilingual movie earned Rs 3.8 crore. It added about Rs 2.5 crore on the second day to take its two-day total to Rs 6.5 crore. On the third day, the mega-budget flick has earned a little over Rs 2.5 crore to end its first weekend at Rs 9+ crore in Tamil Nadu.

The Sujeeth-directorial was released in over 500 screens in Tamil Nadu. The movie did not face any competition as no big banner film hit the screens last weekend. Yet Saaho has failed to pull the audience to theatre to the expected level. Going by the trade reports, the major chunk of its business has come from Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore.

In Chennai, the action thriller has collected Rs 1.81 crore in the first weekend. On the first day, it raked in Rs 73 lakh. The collection saw a dip on the second day as it earned around Rs 62 lakh to take its total collection to Rs 1.35 crore.

On Sunday, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film earned Rs 66 lakh to take its first weekend total to Rs 1.81 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil version has made a collection of Rs 86 lakh, the Telugu version has collected Rs 81 lakh, while the Hindi version could only do a business of Rs 14 lakh in Chennai.

With Monday being a holiday over Ganesh Chathurthi festival, Saaho is expected to add a few more crore to its total tally in the state.

Meanwhile, Saaho has got a great start at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore in India alone.