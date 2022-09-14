Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is making new box office records worldwide. The film has not only ended the dry spell for Bollywood films at the box office but is also setting up new milestones.

Not just in the Hindi belt, the film has been widely accepted and appreciated in the southern regions too. Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli was involved in the promotions of the film in the Telugu belts.

Did Rajamouli charge a huge fee?

And now, there have been some rumours of SS Rajamouli charging a mammoth fee to do the same. Rajamouli enjoys a massive fan following in the entire country now. After the success of Baahubali, Rajamouli has received a cult status in the industry. The idea to include the maverick director during the film's promotion was to make the film reach each and every household.

No truth to the rumours

A News18 report states that the director reportedly took home a massive Rs 10 crore to promote the film on various platforms. However, these seem to be just another one of the negative publicity spree going on against the film. If reports are to be believed, Rajamouli's decision to be a part of the film's promotion was purely out of a good-will gesture.

"Rajamouli is very fond of Karan from the time when Baahubali was distributed in Hindi by Dharma productions. Rajamouli agreed to support Brahmastra completely as a goodwill gesture. Where is the question of any money exchanging hands?" a Bollywood Hungama report says.

Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse may have received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth has ensured tremendous footfall into the theatres. After crossing Rs 100 crore, the film is expected to touch Rs 200 crore within its first week run.