Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. The couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship.

Earlier there were reports that Sidharth and Kiara are all set to tie the knot this December and have already locked a wedding date. Though the couple has not confirmed the wedding yet, reports claimed that the reception is likely to take place in Mumbai with Karan Johar attending it.

"Can't keep it a secret for long!"

On Sunday, November 27, the 'Kabir Singh' actress dropped a brief clip, teasing a new announcement, leading her fans to speculate if it is about her wedding. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a clip where she was seen smiling and blushing while she looked at someone behind the camera. Sharing the clip, Kiara captioned the post, "Can't keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December."

This gave more fuel to the fire and netizens started speculating that she would perhaps announce her wedding on December 7. However, this may not happen and there is a chance of the 'secret' being a new film or an ad film.

Talking about the couple's wedding, it was recently reported that the lovebirds are all set to get married in Chandigarh in January 2023. However, Etimes has reported now that the couple still hasn't yet fixed a date for their marriage and these are all just rumours. A source told the publication, "These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December, and now January."

On the work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan-led 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and will be next seen in in 'Govinda Naam Mera', helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is supposedly a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. She will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of the two.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Shershaah' and will soon be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also ready to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. Besides these two projects, he also has 'Yodha' in his kitty.