Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the mega success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where he was seen playing the character of a fraud psychic. From ' Pyaar Ka Punchnama' to this massive box office hit of over Rs 184.32 crore, Kartik has come a long way.

Amid this journey, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a special bond with T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar. From their maiden collaboration in 2018 with 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to the latest historic blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', the duo has given some major hits that have fortified their relationship. And, now they are yet again prepping up for their next venture titled 'Shehzada'.

Actor asks for 'Agla gift'

Thus in order to celebrate the success of the power-packed partnership, Bhushan Kumar gifted the actor India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car worth Rs 4.7 crore. Sharing the images of his swanky ride on his social media handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren GT. Agla gift Private jet sir. #Gratitude (sic)."

The actor can be seen standing in front of his new orange car in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. He looked extremely happy as he is fond of cars and has often been spotted driving his Lamborghini to his shoots and to the airport. Recently, he gifted a Mini Cooper to his mother on the occasion of her birthday.

"We aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future"

Speaking about Kartik in an interview with TOI, Bhushan Kumar said, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well, and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifold in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication to each project is commendable, and this car is a token of appreciation for his hard work and grit. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

Thus, now the fans are quite excited to see the duo's next project titled 'Shehzada' which will also have Kriti Sanon, and expect more such collaborations in the future.