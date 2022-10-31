Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. Recently, the couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship.

A few months back, there were rumours that the duo have parted ways, however, Sidharth proved those rumours to be false by attending the Mumbai screening of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which saw Kiara in the lead alongside Kartik Aaryan. Since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot and it seems that they might not have to wait for too long. Yes, you read it right!

Sidharth and Kiara have locked their wedding date

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Sidharth and Kiara are are all set to tie the knot this December and have already locked a wedding date. Though the couple has not confirmed the wedding yet, a source told the publication that the reception is likely to take place in Mumbai with Karan Johar attending it. The new claims come weeks after it was reported that they were planning a wedding ceremony in April next year.

The source was quoted as saying, "As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance. Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain 'Bollywood shaadis' will definitely be on the guest list."

The couple reportedly wants the details around their allegedly impending wedding to remain a low-key affair. "Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details", added the source.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor had also hinted at a December wedding when he appeared on 'Koffee With Karan 7' with Kiara Advani.

On the work front

Recently, there were reports that the couple might just move in together before getting hitched to know each other better and for some more time. A BollywoodLife report stated that a source had revealed," Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought of being in life in before they get hitched."

On the work front, the couple will again be reportedly seen together on screen in a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan reportedly. Both Sidharth and Kiara confirmed this news during the live session on the completion of one year of 'Shershaah', which was their first film together.