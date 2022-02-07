A video of Shah Rukh Khan spitting on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains has left many furious. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022. The Bharat Ratna awardee was bid farewell with full state honors at Shivaji Park. From politicos to Bollywood personalities, the who's who of the country was present to pay their last respects to the legendary singer.

What exactly happened?

Amid all this, a video of Shah Rukh Khan raising his hands in dua and later "spitting" at Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains has gone viral. The video has left many fuming. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his manager – Pooja Dadlani. But, did SRK really spit on Lata Mangeshkar? The answer is no.

Giving it a communal angle

Shah Rukh Khan paid his last respects to the Nightingale of India by raising his hands in dua. After praying, he pulled down his mask and blew in the air. In Islam it is referred to as warding off evil eye or nazar utaarna. And what SRK did was the exact same thing. Even in Hindu culture, mothers often pretend to spit after warding off their evil eye of their children.

However, many are now giving it a communal angle and slamming SRK for the same. "Shall we need to tolerate this Savagery again....Superstar #ShahRukhKhan caught spitting On the corpse while paying tribute to #lathamangeshkar," asked one user. "Notice him when he slides the mask. What did this disgusting fellow #shahrukhkhan did on the mortal remain of #LataMangeshkar ji Thse people mustn't be allowed at a Hindu mandir, last rite or anyplace rituals going on. Fruitseller restaurant wala Aamir or Srk.. All same," said another.

Many jump to support SRK

"@iamsrk reading a dua & blowing on #LataDidi 's mortal remains for protection & blessings in the next journey. It's a part of Prayer.Can't comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting. SHAME," said one user in Shah Rukh's support. "