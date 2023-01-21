All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' as the Bollywood superstar is all set to return to the big screen after four years with Siddharth Anand's directorial. The film is all set for a grand opening on January 25, 2023. The Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer has been one of the most awaited films of the year. Though there have been a lot of controversies revolving the film, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the spy action-thriller on the big-screen.

Trade pundits and experts have already made a prediction of the film making an opening business of Rs 35-40 crore and the mammoth advance booking numbers are a testament to the craze and hype around the film. According to reports, the film is also expected to cross Rs ₹150-200 crore in India and ₹300 crore worldwide.

King Khan uncomfortable to promote film following controversies?

Ever since the film trailer was launched people have been talking about it which eventually increased ten folds following the release of the song 'Besharam Rang'. Several reports have also stated that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to make certain changes and to adhere to religious sentiments. In addition, the Delhi High Court has also asked the makers to make certain additions to their movie.

Amid all these, fans did notice that the 'Pathaan' team is yet to promote the film and wonder when will they start doing so as the film release is almost knocking at the door. If reports are to believed, King Khan is not ready to do any sort of conventional promotional owing to the latest controversies in his life, including the film and his personal life.

SRK to go ahead without conventional promotion

According to a Bollywood Life report, Shah Rukh Khan has decided not to engage in media interaction and interviews and has also turned down the offers to promote the film in any reality shows. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham too have agreed with him and are avoiding any question regarding 'Pathaan' during media interactions. According to a source by ETimes, the 'Raees' actor would prefer to reach his fans directly and not by promoting it on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

The source added, "The film has got its momentum and this time SRK who has been avoiding media attraction is going ahead with the film release without any conventional media promotion. Despite the leading actors of the highly-anticipated film avoiding media interaction and interviews the film is already considered a blockbuster. The film is predicted to make a business of 30-35 crores on the opening day. As the film nears its release date the excitement is increasing day by day."