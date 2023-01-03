One of the most awaited movies of 2023, 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is slated for its pan-India release on January 25. The film, which will see the comeback of King Khan after 2018's disastrous film 'Zero', has already garnered a lot of criticism and many people have been demanding a ban on the film.

Amid all such negativity, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has now made a shocking claim about the release of the upcoming film. In a tweet, KRK revealed that 'Pathaan' release date will be postponed and that the film's title will also get changed. He has also mentioned that the controversial orange bikini scene in the song titled 'Besharam Rang' will also be removed from the film.

Will 'Pathaan' release be delayed?

The tweet read, "It's confirm that #Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow." However, there is no official announcement on the delay.

It’s confirm that #Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 3, 2023

Though KRK's post cannot be considered as the ultimate truth, this sudden news has undoubtedly left King Khan fans in utter disappointment. Some of them reacted to the post and slammed him for making such statements.

One user said, "Raat ki utari nhi hai abhi tak. Naha dho kar tweet karo bhai sahab (Are you still in hangover. Take shower and then tweet)," while another wrote, "Agar nahi hui postpone toh review dena band karde bhai please. Biased review deta hai tu (If the film is not postponed then you must stop giving reviews please. You give biased reviews)".

A third comment read, "Agar asa nhi hota hai to KRK ShahRukh khan ko apna baap manega ??? Challenge accepted?? (If this doesn't happen will KRK accept Shah Rukh Khan as his father? Challenge accepted??)".

KRK makes shocking claims about 'Pathaan'

Earlier, on December 2, KRK had highlighted the delay in 'Pathaan' trailer launch and said that it proves that the film will be postponed. "Today #PathaanTrailer didn't release and it's proof that whatever I said few days ago that is truth. @iamsrk has decided to change the title #Pathaan! I said on the day of announcement that this title is wrong. But SRK refused to listen to me. Finally he is forced to listen to me."

Today #PathaanTrailer didn’t release and it’s proof that whatever I said few days ago that is truth. @iamsrk has decided to change the title #Pathaan! I said on the day of announcement that this title is wrong. But SRK refused to listen to me. Finally he is forced to listen to me — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 2, 2023

And this is the proof that I have more knowledge about film making than #AdityaChopra and #SRK! They are hero and film maker because of #YashChopra and I have God gifted talent. Me Me Me is #TheBrandKRK #OneManArmy! So every film maker should listen to me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 2, 2023

He further added, "And this is the proof that I have more knowledge about film making than #AdityaChopra and #SRK! They are hero and film maker because of #YashChopra and I have God gifted talent. Me Me Me is #TheBrandKRK #OneManArmy! So every film maker should listen to me."

However, this is not the first time when KRK has given his statements about the film. Earlier it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be taking legal action against KRK for defaming Deepika Padukone for wearing orange bikini. In fact, KRK had himself shared this news that the 'Raees' actor will take legal action against him for speaking the "truth" about their song Besharam Rang.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently advised the makers of the film to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version before its release.