Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his upcoming film 'Pathaan' that is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Considering the excitement among fans, the movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be massive for sure, despite controversy. The film will mark King Khan's return to the big screen after five years.

'Pathaan' trailer to be released on THIS date

Many people including self-proclaimed film critic KRK, claimed that the film will get postponed and things will get changed in the movie. In his tweet, KRK revealed that 'Pathaan' release date will be postponed and that the film's title will also get changed. He has also mentioned that the controversial orange bikini scene in the song titled 'Besharam Rang' will also be removed from the film. However, it seems the makers have a different plan altogether.

It’s confirm that #Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 3, 2023

According to reports, the trailer of 'Pathaan' will be released digitally on January 10 as per plan. India Today reported that the Yash Raj Films, the production house that is backing the film, had planned to roll out the trailer two weeks prior to the film's release. The portal quoted an industry source as saying, "YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks [before] the film's release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer."

No title change in the film

The source further added that the delay in trailer release has successfully managed to create hype around the film, eventually making it one of the most anticipated and hottest film in a long time.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also confirmed the news about the trailer release of the spy thriller. Adarsh tweeted, "Pathaan trailer on 10 Jan 2023... Pathan [NO Title change] arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Jan 2023 [Republic Day weekend] in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' will also have superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo and fans are excited to witness the magic of the Khans together on the big screen again. The film, which is the fourth installment in Yash Raj Films' spy universe after Salman Khan-starrer 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War' (2019), will portray Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent. The music of 'Pathaan' has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the background score has been given by Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara.

Check the teaser of the film: