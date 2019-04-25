The news of Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi going separate ways had left many of their fans and well-wishers heartbroken as they were happy to see them together. While Harleen unfollowed Vicky in Instagram and went on to express her sadness by liking a couple of heartbroken posts, Vicky, on the other hand, is still following her on Instagram. It was believed that Harleen initiated her break-up with Vicky but if the latest reports are to be believed, it was Vicky who has ended their relationship.

Harleen had recently shared a poem on heartbreak, failure and finding strength again. 'Link ups don't build me, Breakups don't break me, Wins don't fill me, Failures don't kill me,' Harleen Sethi said in her poem on Instagram, which was an obvious reference to her recent heartbreak. Vicky Kaushal too recently admitted to being single, while Harleen Sethi is said to be going through depression and also dealing with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

But how did Vicky and Harleen's loving relationship come tumbling down? "Well, Vicky changed drastically after he started receiving adulation, which began largely after Raazi. Uri came like a cherry on the cake and then Sanju changed him the most. He was not the same guy anymore," a source was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

"In fact, Harleen never spoke about Vicky - neither when she was in a relationship with him nor when she was out of it. It was Vicky who went ahead and told Karan Johar on national television that he is single now," the source added.

Vicky had revealed that he and Harleen began seeing each other when they met at a party last year. "We happen to meet through common friends. It felt right from the very beginning. We never questionned it. The beginning isn't too far off. It only started last year. It was beautiful to get to know each other. But at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. And whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We didn't rush it or question it. It just seemed right. We enjoy each other's company. We are our best critics. It's a happy space," Vicky had said on a chat show.

It looks like Vicky has miserably failed to strike a balance between his personal and professional life which eventually made a dent in his relationship with Harleen.