Actor Vicky Kaushal is out of action after suffering an injury during an action sequence for a horror film.

Vicky was shooting in Gujarat for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film.

During a night shoot earlier this week when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door. The door fell on him and he was badly hurt, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.

He was rushed to a hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai.

Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches. The actor will be consulting a doctor in Mumbai and will be back in action once he is better.