Actress Samantha Akkineni has already watched Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Love Story and expressed her displeasure over actress Sai Pallavi's dominance in it. She has suggested some changes to his role.

Naga Chaitanya met Samantha Akkineni for the first time on the sets of Gautam Menon's 2010's film Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked her debut as an actress. They fell in love with each other and entered the wedlock in October 2018. Today, they are real-life husband and wife and they take each other's help and advices to make their projects better.

Samantha Akkineni is gearing up to start shooting for Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is now busy with his 19th movie Love Story, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film was initially slated for its theatrical release on April 2, but it was delayed due to the shutdown of the cinema halls following the nationwide lockdown.

Of late, it was rumoured that Naga Chaitanya has reportedly wrapped up the shooting of Love Story. Samantha Akkineni watched Love Story and did not like the way Sai Pallavi has dominated the show in the film. This news spread like wild fire and created a lot of noise in the media.

But latest buzz is that director Shekhar Kammula and team is yet to complete the works of Love Story. There is no truth in the rumours that Samantha Akkineni watching the rushes and suggesting some changes in Naga Chaitanya's role. She is not a kind of people who interfere in other's projects, say the sources from the Telugu film industry.

However, Samantha Akkineni released her much-talked about movie Jaanu, but it did not yield the expected results. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has churned out back-to-back hits with Majili (also starred Samantha in one of the female leads) and Venky Mama. He is hoping to score a hat-trick with Love Story. It should be seen whether he would succeed or not.