Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into a new chapter of her career as the actress is shifting her focus towards Hindi cinema, and one of her exciting ventures is her role in the Indian version of Prime Video's Citadel. Meanwhile, not just sticking to acting, Samantha is also bagging many brand deals.

Recently, she appeared in a Zomato ad alongside Ranveer Singh, a prominent figure in Bollywood and has turned heads. Their chemistry in the commercial garnered praise from fans, sparking the desire to see them collaborate in a film.

The ad unfolds in an IPL auction setting, where Samantha and Ranveer play team owners bidding for cricketers. When Cheteshwar Pujara's name is announced, Ranveer cleverly feeds him delicious food instead of recruiting him. Pujara humorously acknowledges Ranveer's move, adding a light-hearted touch to the commercial.

Fans expressed delight seeing Ranveer and Samantha together, calling it an unexpected yet enjoyable collaboration. Samantha's appearance also received compliments for her captivating presence.

Another ad featuring Ranveer, Samantha, and Pujara as gym buddies also surfaced online. Once again, Ranveer and Samantha tease Pujara, adding a playful element to their camaraderie.Pujara shared a picture with Ranveer and Samantha and wrote, "No one was harmed in this collab! We cool @ranveersingh @samantharuthprabhuoffl." Ranveer commented on the photo saying, "Hehehehehehe Pujji Bhai you are simply the coolest! (sic)"

Looking ahead, Samantha gears up for her role in Citadel: India alongside Varun Dhawan, while Ranveer is set to dazzle in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Kiara Advani. Samantha has taken a break from work due to Myositis and is said to have signed no film yet.