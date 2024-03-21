Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon embrace parenthood. Earlier this month, Deepika had announced her pregnancy on social media. She announced that their little one is due in September.

And now it has been reported that Ranveer Singh is planning to take paternity leave to spend time with his baby and Deepika.

Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh to take long paternity leave

According to Zoom's report, Deepika Padukone has completed all her work commitments and is now enjoying her maternity leave. On the other hand, Ranveer is now planning to take paternity leave for one year. So that he can spend time with Deepika and the baby.

Ranveer Singh's schedule was completely packed but since his one-year dates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra have turned free, he has decided to not start any new project before Don 3 and Shaktimaan.

Meanwhile, pre-production work for the film will begin in April 2024.

"The film is currently in the casting stage. It's 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film in August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also has Kiara Advani. Don 3 will hit theatres in 2025.

Much recently, Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a selfie from her salon visit, The picture showed Deepika sitting in the salon chair while a hairstylist worked on her hair. Deepika was wearing a blue shirt, and the actor flaunted her new hairdo.

Ranveer Singh who never fails to indulge in PDA couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's haircut and mentioned her comment section. He lovingly wrote, 'Cute,' along with emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer were seen attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They also danced together and played dandiya.

Work front: Deepika

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, she is going to be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She was last seen in Fighter.

All about Deepika and Ranveer's love story!

Ranveer and Deepika met for the first time in 2012 for an event abroad. That same year, the duo started filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. It was released in 2013, and there were rumours of them dating all over the media.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years.