Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chite Miyan with Akshay Kumar. The bromance between Khiladi Kumar and Tiger Shroff is unmissable, every other day, we see the duo performing high-octane video stunts and they share it with their fans on social media. Apart from Bade Miyan Chota Miyan, Tiger will also be seen in Baaghi.

At the Prime video launch event which was held on Tuesday, Tiger's upcoming film Baaghi will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25

At the event, Varun and Tiger indulged in a quick banter, where Tiger revealed that he made his first girlfriend at the age of 25.

Talking to Varun Dhawan, Tiger said: "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25".

Varun was in for a shock when he heard this. He asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?" To which Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition for my debut film."

Varun once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?".

A startled Tiger corrected himself, as he said, "No no the film after my debut."

Varun, who had earlier made a slip at a television show with regards to Kriti's dating life when he hinted at Prabhas's name in jest, told the media, "Guys, it's a joke, it's a joke!!".

Tiger was rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani, however, didn't reveal the name of the girl.

Back in 2019. Jackie Shroff, without mentioning Disha's name, had spoken about Tiger's dating life.

He said, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I'm sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it's his first love."

Baaghi 4 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The movie is about Tiger Shroff and is part of Amazon Prime Video's 2024 slate of 69 titles, which includes new films and shows from prominent Indian actors and directors. The slate was announced during the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, which was attended by a host of Hindi and South cinema stars.