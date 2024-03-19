Monday night was not at all mundane as last night was filled with glitz, and glamour as celebs amped up the glam quotient at the Style Icons Awards. Who's who from Bollywood put their fashion foot forward and graced their presence.

From Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Tiger Shroff among others attended the glamorous night.

Disha Patani offers a side chair to Tiger Shroff, but he denies

With several inside videos and pictures from the event have surfaced on social media. One of the videos shows, Tiger, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Shilpa Shetty seated in a row, while Akshay Kumar hugged and greeted Karan Johar. He didn't look at Shilpa Shetty.

Another video shows Tiger Shroff hugging everyone who was seated in the same row and then he hugged Disha.

The clip further shows Disha gesturing Tiger to sit beside him but he refuses and leaves the place. Netizens didn't like the way Disha was ignored by Tiger.

A user said, "Disha offering side chair to Tiger but he ignores her..."

Another mentioned, "Tiger Shroff royally ignored Disha Patani.."

Disha Patani playfully touches Arjun Kapoor's beard

One of the videos shows Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani hugging each other.

After exchanging arm hugs, Disha playfully touches Arjun's beard.

Netizens were shocked by Disha's actions.

Arjun Kapoor, who won the Fashion Forward Star honour at the Pd Style Icons Awards, took to Instagram and shared some iconic moments from the grand event. Arjun Kapoor danced with Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul on the song Duniya Haseenon Ka Mela from Bobby Deol's 1997 film Gupt.

Who wore what?

Sushmita Sen opted for a strapless black velvet gown. Her bodycon fit had a front slit.

Disha Patani set Instagram on fire with her latest look. The actor wore a floral blouse which she styled with a long skirt. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit that allowed Disha to show off her toned legs. Disha completed her look with a pair of heels and tied her hair up into a neat braid.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit.