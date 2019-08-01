Anupama Parameswaran has revealed that she was the first choice for Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Samantha Akkineni accepted the role after she rejected it.

Anupama Parameswaran will be next seen alongside Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Ramesh Varma-directed film Rakshasudu, which is scheduled for worldwide release on August 2. The actress, who is currently busy promoting the movie, opened up on rejecting Rangasthalam in a recent interaction with the media.

Talking to media, Anupama Parameswaran reportedly revealed that director Sukumar had initially approached her with the offer to play the female lead in Rangasthalam. But she rejected the film as she could not adjust her dates for the project. The actress says she regrets missing the opportunity to work with mega power star Ram Charan in the film.

After Anupama rejected it, Sukumar reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni, who grabbed the offer and rest is history. Rangasthalam not only became a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office but also emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2018.

Anupama Parameswaran rose to fame with her debut Malayalam movie Premam in 2015 and forayed into Tollywood with its remake in 2016. Later, she has also entered Tamil and Kannada film industries. She has starred in over 10 movies in the last five years and has some hit films like A Aa, Premam and Sathamanam Bhavati.

The actress has worked with popular actors like Nani, Sharwanand, Ram and Sai Dharam Tej in Telugu films, but she never had the chance to romance a top star like Ram Charan. She might have had hit films in her kitty, but she does not have high grossers like Rangasthalam. By rejecting Sukumar's film, she lost both the opportunities which could have changed the prospects of her career.

Anupama Parameswaran will be seen romancing Bellamkonda Sreenivas in her upcoming movie Rakshasudu, which is touted to be an action thriller. It is the official remake of 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Both the hero and heroine have pinned a lot of hopes on the movie.