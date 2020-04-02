Superstar Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan, passed away two days ago at the age of 38. Salman who is at his farmhouse in Panvel with his family got the news of the sudden demise of his nephew and took to social media to share the news of the sad demise of his nephew. Salman wrote on Twitter,' Will always love you...', He also shared a picture of him posing with Abdullah.

Abdullah was admitted to Kokilaben hospital post complaining of uneasiness was moved to a hospital in Bandra for further treatment.

Post-Abdullah's death there were reports floating around in media that Salman's nephew was diagnosed with coronavirus. To which Salman's manager Jordy Patel dismissed the rumour and reportedly said that Abdullah tested negative for coronavirus. Salman is also upset that he can't attend his nephew's funeral in Indore due to lockdown.

Many actors and industry friends expressed condolence for Abdullah on his their social media

Why Salman can't attend Abdullah's funeral?

Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won't be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah's hometown. Salman will visit the family later.

Abdullah is Salman's paternal cousin's son and was reportedly suffering from a heart ailment and pneumonia. He was a bodybuilder and shared a close bond with Salman. He has stakes on Salman's being a strong franchise and was the one who suggested Salman Khan start this organization.

May Abdullah's soul rest in peace!