Sai Pallavi is one of the fast-growing actresses in South India. With her acting and dancing skills, she has won millions of hearts. In a short span of time, the actress has been part of a few movies starring A-list actors, but at the same time, the 27-year old has turned down a couple of big-banner films and one among them is Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade.

Dear Comrade has generated a lot of buzz around it through promos and songs. More importantly, the lip-lock scene between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has garnered a lot of attention towards the film. The rumours in Telugu media indicate that the kissing scene was one of the reasons why Sai Pallavi was hesitant to accept the offer.

It is reported that Sai Pallavi is uncomfortable doing intimate scene and was reluctant to be part of the sequence. But Rashmika Mandanna had no such issues and when the offer came her way the Geetha Govindam girl grabbed it with both hands.

Nonetheless, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's kissing sequence has raised eyebrows, but the former is annoyed with the constant questions over lip-lock sequences in films.

"I don't like the word - lip-lock. You guys write about objectification....its kissing.. it's an emotion like anger... when we cry it is an emotion, when we kiss it is an emotion and it's not lip-locking... whenever I read lip-lock.. I'm like what the f**k...I really dislike it. [sic]" the actor had said in a press meet recently when a reporter asked about the kiss scene in Dear Comrade.

Dear Comrade will hit the screens on 26 July in four languages –Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.