Noted Tollywood producer DVV Danayya, who is currently bankrolling SS Rajamouli's movie RRR, is speculated to have offered director Maruthi Rs 6 crore to helm his son's launch movie.

Of late, some producers and directors like Bellamkonda Suresh and Puri Jagannath have introduced their sons Sai Srinivas and Akash Puri as heroes in the Telugu film industry. The latest to join this league is none other than producer DVV Danayya. The rumours about this project have been doing rounds for some time now.

It was rumoured that DVV Danayya had initially approached director Teja, who has launched several new faces, including Kajal Aggarwal and Nithiin. But the director reportedly rejected his offer, as he was busy with other projects. The latest we hear is that the producer has now approached director Maruthi, who has agreed to work on the movie.

The buzz is that DVV Danayya has agreed to pay a hefty sum as remuneration to Maruthi to direct his son's debut movie. "Danayya also offered a sum of Rs 6 crore as remuneration to Maruthi to launch his son. The director has agreed. Once his present film Prathi Roju Pandaga releases this month, he'll begin working on the script for the debutant actor," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Interestingly, DVV Danayya's son has been undergoing training in acting for the last two years. He is said to have planned to try his luck in acting with one film. But unlike Sai Srinivas and Akash Puri, he would look after his father's business if the movie fails at the box office. "If the debut clicks, he will continue acting; otherwise, he'll look after his father's production," another source close to the producer told DC.

It was rumoured earlier that DVV Danayya has bought the remake rights of Bollywood super hit movie Ishaqzaade, which marked the debut of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor. The producer wanted to have his son as a hero in its Telugu version, which will be a romantic love story that treats case system and honour killing which is still an existent evil in many parts of the country.