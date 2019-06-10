At an emotional event where he made the announcement of his retirement, Yuvraj Singh answered many questions ranging from those about his career to ones regarding a possible biopic on him. But there was one question that whose answer revealed a very interesting fact about the latter stages of the great all-rounder's career.

Yuvi was asked whether he too wanted a farewell match similar to what his friend and former teammate Ashish Nehra got. He started his answer by saying that nobody offered him a farewell match and then added that he too didn't ask anyone to let him have one.

But the most interesting bit of his answer came later. Yuvraj said that when he failed the yo-yo test, he was told to seek a farewell match and retire. To this, his response was, in his own words, that I want to get into the Indian team only if I clear the yo-yo test and don't want a farewell match.

This raises the interesting question of who would have told Yuvi this. Was it the India captain Virat Kohli, or the coach Ravi Shastri, or possibly someone from the board? Shastri famously said at a press conference that his team has a simple rule, 'if you fail, you sail' regarding the yo-yo test.

It was in late 2017 that the left-hander failed the yo-yo test and therefore, became disqualified for the Indian team. However, he managed to clear the test some weeks late but was never recalled to the side. The fact that he was told to seek a farewell match and retire suggests that whoever gave this advice didn't think him good enough to play in the future.

Considering that earlier in that year, he had lost his form, this may not be unlikely. Also, with the World Cup less than two years away then, the team management may have thought of him as not part of their future plans. Still, it would be interesting to know who told Yuvraj to end his career. The fact that he didn't retire indicates the Punjabi lad wasn't willing to give up so early.