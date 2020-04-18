Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Revathi's wedding has faced a severe criticism from a section of people for violating the lockdown protocol and breaking the social distancing. In spite of this issue, there was a weird rumour on internet and media about actress Radhika Kumaraswamy attending the marriage.

Who is Radhika?

For uninitiated, Radhika is HD Kumaraswamy's second wife. Although he has never spoken about the issue, the actress had confirmed about their secret wedding held in 2006, but had never gone into the details of their marriage. And YouTube channels and media speculated news last evening about the actress leaving familial issues behind and gracing the wedding to wish the newly-married couple. Some even went on the hype it by stating that she had given some special gift to him on his special day.

The Truth

Now, sources have denied the news as "fake" and there is no truth to it. The wedding was attended by the family members and immediate relatives of the couple. In fact, HD Kumaraswamy has not even invited his close friends and well-wishers for the occasion which was held at a farm house near Bidadi in Bengaluru on Friday, 17 April.

Radhika has always maintained distance from HD Kumaraswamy's family. In an interview a few years ago, Nikhil had clearly stated that he had never met her and everything was over between her father and the actress.

Nikhil's Wedding Controversy

Coming back to Nikhil's marriage, it was reportedly attended by at least 100 people, which has created a controversy. There were allegations that the cops did not follow the lockdown rules.

"Lockdown norms were followed and about 100 people, including family members and close relatives of Kumaraswamy were allowed to attend the wedding at the farmhouse earlier in the day," Bidadi police sub-inspector C. Bhaskar told IANS over phone.

However, HD Kumaraswamy's media secretary KC Sadananda denied that they broke lockdown rules and stated that only 45-50 people graced the marriage. "Lockdown norms were followed for the wedding, which was held inside the farmhouse. Besides family members and relatives, only drivers, cooks, waiters and servants were present. The entire event was recorded by cameras installed around the place for proof and to counter any charge of violation," he said.

The country is under a lockdown over the Coronavirus outbreak and social gathering is a punishable offence now.