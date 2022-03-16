As the much-hyped movie 'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas was released a few days ago, the 'Mirchi' actor's fans are only worried about his upcoming movies. It is to be noted that reports about the apparent collaboration of 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy' director Maruthi and Prabhas, mushroomed, and has been in discussion for a while now.

Recent online reports have spread a talk that Prabhas has rejected the movie, as he does not want to risk with the kind of subject offered to him, which turns out to be completely baseless. Prabhas and Maruthi are to come together for a complete entertainer, which is billed to be made with commercial aspects as well.

There were rumors stating that Prabhas wanted the 'Mahanubhavudu' director to make necessary changes in the script, which is also a false story by unauthorized sources. The duo is apparently excited to materialize this project, as Prabhas always wanted to get back to a genre with comedy in the script.

Prabhas-Maruthi movie heroines, details, and other updates:

It is reported that Prabhas, before heading to a foreign holiday, had requested Director Maruthi to be ready with the pre-production work. It is also being talked about that the official launch for this movie will be done in a formal muhurat event, in April.

Three heroines will feature in the yet-to-be-announced movie, while one of them is 'Master' fame Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan. Uppena fame Krithi Shetty will be another female lead, while the makers are yet to cast another lady for the third role.

Thaman, who is riding high on success with back-to-back musical hits, will compose the music for the movie.