Over the years, Paresh Rawal has entertained the audience with his stellar acting skills and comic timing. However, there is one particular character of his that truly became synonymous with him- the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, which is also popularly known as Babu Bhaiya. Fans were extremely excited when the news of Rawal coming back on the silver screen in Babu Bhaiya's character for Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 came into light. Unfortunately, that seems not to be happening at the moment, and the actor has brushed aside all the rumours about him having a fallout with Priyadarshan.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had stated that a source revealed to them that Paresh Rawal had quit the film owing to creative differences with Priyadarshan. However, the actor has now publicly stated that these rumours are not true. He has dismissed the rumours completely, but did not reveal the real reasons for opting out of the film.

On Sunday, Rawal took to X (formerly known as Twitter to talk about it. He wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

Fans were hurt by this news and demanded to know the real reason behind the actor's quitting. Many did not even want to believe that this was a piece of real news and thought this was a promotional tactic. A discourse was started on Reddit about this, and fans commented on this.

A comment on the thread read, "if this is true and not any kind of marketing gimmick, then there would be no Hera Pheri without Baburao Ganpath Rao Apte", while another read, "Most likely a marketing strategy leading up to the announcement. In a few days you'll see those playful "Babu Bhaiyya maaf kardo Raju aur Shyam se akele nahi hoga" by Akki & Sunil. Then Paresh bhi karega 'chal halkat kutreya, hogi hogi phir Hera Pheri'." Netizens also mentioned, "Surely 99% it's marketing, we all have seen Paresh Rawal doing coolie no.1(the new one) and many more rubbish movies so we all know he never cares about creative differences and why the hell he would Leave this project when this movie is going to give him the biggest payout of his life" and another wrote, "They don't care about their fans or they are idiots to not care about their career and money??"

In terms of work, Rawal has 'Bhoot Bangla' directed by Priyadarshan in the pipeline. The film will star Akshay Kumar, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2026.